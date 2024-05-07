Capital Performance Advisors LLP Increases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 85.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 12,464 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,034.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 149,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 136,458 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,645,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,561 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 54,895 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,850,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,145. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.20.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1739 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

