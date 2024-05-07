10,170 Shares in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Bought by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 334.9% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $61.08. 3,439,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,736. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.63. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $63.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

