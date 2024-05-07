Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Buys 90 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $916,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $964,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Generac by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 476,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,634,000 after buying an additional 56,169 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Generac by 273.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 20,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,810,000 after buying an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of Generac stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.30. 850,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $156.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.66.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. Generac’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,170,948.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.