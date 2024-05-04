Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Shares Sold by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 82.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,818 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLJP. Strategic Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,573,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 5,266.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 879,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after purchasing an additional 862,876 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 126.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,341,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,475,000 after purchasing an additional 749,276 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 95.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 748,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,785,000 after purchasing an additional 364,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 78.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 807,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 354,602 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of FLJP stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.18. The stock had a trading volume of 305,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,480. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.72. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $31.30.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

