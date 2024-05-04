Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 176 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ASO. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.88.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ASO traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $57.40. 1,001,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,809. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $75.73. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.55%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

