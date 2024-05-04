U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,578 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB opened at $41.41 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average is $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on USB

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.