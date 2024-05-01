Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 17,945 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.1107 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

