Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1,003.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $111.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.29. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $118.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

