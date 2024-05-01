iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Shares Bought by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) by 1,179.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

LQDH stock opened at $93.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.29. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $94.37.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

