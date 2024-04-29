Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys New Position in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 683.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 115,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INDY opened at $50.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.51. iShares India 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53. The firm has a market cap of $870.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.