Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,051,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,710,000 after purchasing an additional 232,652 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,627,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,886,000 after purchasing an additional 486,952 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,512 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,751,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,587,000 after purchasing an additional 192,631 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,496,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,850,000 after purchasing an additional 30,501 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $62.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.07. The company has a market cap of $120.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $63.90.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on C. Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

