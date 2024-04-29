Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $320,000 Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Magnus Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,350.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,656.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,350.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,664. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $110.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.75 and its 200 day moving average is $103.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.22 and a 12-month high of $118.69. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

