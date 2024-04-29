Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 57,988 shares during the last quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $973,000. Sector Gamma AS bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,479,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $1,069,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 103,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $25.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.83 billion, a PE ratio of 70.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

