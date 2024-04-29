Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 947.7% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 10,813 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,011,000 after buying an additional 17,093 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,454,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 715,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,872,000 after buying an additional 25,565 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $75.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.10. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a fifty-two week low of $62.92 and a fifty-two week high of $78.81. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

