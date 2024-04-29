Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,913 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 992,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,951,000 after buying an additional 21,228 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $612,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,475,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA opened at $75.55 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $191.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.33.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.91.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

