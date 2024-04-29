Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,502 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the third quarter worth $147,000. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $148,000.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $11.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

