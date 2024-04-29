Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,966 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,384,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,361,876,000 after buying an additional 1,303,730 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,918,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,082,848,000 after buying an additional 76,129 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,134,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,039,691,000 after buying an additional 2,870,662 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,630,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $881,641,000 after buying an additional 126,116 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,171,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,210,000 after buying an additional 342,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance
NYSE TD opened at $59.38 on Monday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $54.69 and a 52-week high of $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $104.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.35 and a 200-day moving average of $60.08.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.7519 dividend. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
