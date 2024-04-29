Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,966 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,384,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,361,876,000 after buying an additional 1,303,730 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,918,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,082,848,000 after buying an additional 76,129 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,134,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,039,691,000 after buying an additional 2,870,662 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,630,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $881,641,000 after buying an additional 126,116 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,171,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,210,000 after buying an additional 342,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE TD opened at $59.38 on Monday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $54.69 and a 52-week high of $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $104.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.35 and a 200-day moving average of $60.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.7519 dividend. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.