Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $568,000 Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,876 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in HP by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in HP by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $28.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.88.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.11.

Get Our Latest Report on HP

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

