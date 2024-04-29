Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $62.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.07. The company has a market cap of $120.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $63.90.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

