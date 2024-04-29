Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Novartis by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $97.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $200.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.99. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $3.7772 dividend. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

