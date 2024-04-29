Capital Investment Counsel Inc Acquires 2,005 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Paychex by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Paychex by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Paychex by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Paychex by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 238.2% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $120.63. The company had a trading volume of 88,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,164. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.94 and its 200 day moving average is $120.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

View Our Latest Report on Paychex

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.