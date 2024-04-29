Insider Selling: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) CAO Sells 3,749 Shares of Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $609,962.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,533.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.18. The stock had a trading volume of 143,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,984. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $91.89 and a 12 month high of $167.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 145,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 28,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth $204,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth $498,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on WAB. Jefferies Financial Group raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.