Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.
Norwood Financial Stock Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ NWFL opened at $24.37 on Thursday. Norwood Financial has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.68.
Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $17.42 million during the quarter.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWFL. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Norwood Financial by 62.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Norwood Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.08% of the company’s stock.
Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.
