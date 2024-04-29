Hillenbrand (HI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Hillenbrand to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $773.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.40 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 18.39%. On average, analysts expect Hillenbrand to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $49.41 on Monday. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $53.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.69.

Hillenbrand Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 11.53%.

In other Hillenbrand news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan purchased 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.94 per share, with a total value of $251,664.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 133,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,004,163.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.94 per share, with a total value of $251,664.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,163.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 11,319 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $511,958.37. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,103.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Stories

