North American Construction Group (NOA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.71 per share for the quarter.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$326.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$315.13 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.60%.

Shares of TSE:NOA opened at C$30.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$806.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$24.18 and a 1 year high of C$34.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.71.

North American Construction Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOA. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. CIBC increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.85, for a total transaction of C$457,000.00. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

