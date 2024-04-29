FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

FTI Consulting Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of FCN stock opened at $211.36 on Friday. FTI Consulting has a 1 year low of $167.39 and a 1 year high of $232.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.58 and its 200-day moving average is $205.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.46.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $928.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.77 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total value of $5,564,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,126,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total value of $5,564,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,126,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,656 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $576,564.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,565.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,715 shares of company stock worth $7,617,513 in the last three months. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at $431,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at $758,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.5% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 90,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,164,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 348.8% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

