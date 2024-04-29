Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $127.31 million for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 10.66%.
Kansas City Life Insurance Price Performance
Shares of Kansas City Life Insurance stock opened at $35.35 on Monday. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $39.01. The stock has a market cap of $342.19 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.40.
Kansas City Life Insurance Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. Kansas City Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.
Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile
Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It operates through three reportable segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment consists of individual insurance products for Kansas City life, Grange life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.
