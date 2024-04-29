908 Devices (MASS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect 908 Devices to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 72.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect 908 Devices to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

908 Devices Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:MASS opened at $5.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average of $7.08. 908 Devices has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $12.51.

Insider Activity at 908 Devices

908 Devices Company Profile

In related news, insider Michael S. Turner sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $36,571.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,643.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other 908 Devices news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 5,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $39,886.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,977. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael S. Turner sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $36,571.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at $63,643.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,001 shares of company stock worth $139,955 in the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

