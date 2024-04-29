Foraco International (FAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Foraco International had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of C$117.89 million for the quarter.

Shares of FAR opened at C$3.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.41. Foraco International has a 12-month low of C$1.59 and a 12-month high of C$3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$309.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Separately, Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Foraco International in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers exploration, development, and production drilling services to the mining industry for energy transition, gold, and mineral exploitation; and various geological sampling and testing techniques, including chips and cores, stabilized holes for blasting, logging, boreholes to be used for injection of water or acid, cold water injection, production boreholes, large diameter core, and dual tube rotary bulk samples.

