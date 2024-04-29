Analysts Set TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) PT at $25.34

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.07.

Several analysts have recently commented on FTI shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. HSBC lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,976,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,836,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 152,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 63,378 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth $665,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 320.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,788,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $809,303,000 after purchasing an additional 30,323,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

FTI stock opened at $26.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.57. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $27.26.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

