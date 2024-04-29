The Pennant Group (PNTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect The Pennant Group to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. The Pennant Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.820-0.910 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $145.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Pennant Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PNTG stock opened at $20.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The Pennant Group has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average is $15.68. The firm has a market cap of $623.61 million, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.06.

PNTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens raised shares of The Pennant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

