Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) PT Lowered to $85.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GSHD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.89.

GSHD stock opened at $55.50 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $50.47 and a 52 week high of $92.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 89.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.24 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 202.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $186,315.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel John Terry O’connor bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.46 per share, with a total value of $73,460.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,460. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total value of $186,315.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 7,582 shares of company stock worth $561,249 and sold 68,617 shares worth $5,291,137. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2,189.0% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $653,000.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

