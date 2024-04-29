Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

TPH stock opened at $37.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 1.99. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $39.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $918.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.77 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $1,814,992.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 785,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,824.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 168.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 29,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

