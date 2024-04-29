Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of ONVO stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12. Organovo has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Organovo will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

