Barclays Cuts Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target to $120.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $122.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.23. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $166.94.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 16.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $106.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 328.7% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 31.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

