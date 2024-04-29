Short Interest in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Increases By 13.5%

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the March 31st total of 3,110,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 935,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $30.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Amkor Technology has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 21.23%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMKR. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Fox Advisors started coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $81,918.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,525.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $765,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,789,788.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $81,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,525.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,720. 31.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMKR. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 81.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the third quarter worth $703,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 77.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 14.5% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 31,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 20.0% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

