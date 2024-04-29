HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,040,522,000 after purchasing an additional 141,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,170,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,603,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,374 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,118,600 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $670,359,000 after acquiring an additional 685,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,692,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $644,258,000 after acquiring an additional 329,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,432,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $501,312,000 after acquiring an additional 581,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $38.57 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $153.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Comcast

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.