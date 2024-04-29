Fiduciary Group LLC Has $389,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 377.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $48.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average of $46.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $50.20.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

