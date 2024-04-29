HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 102,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 178,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 925,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.1 %

ET opened at $15.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.33. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.60%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

