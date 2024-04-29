Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 96.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 742.0% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IYR opened at $83.24 on Monday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $92.85. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.66.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

