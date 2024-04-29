Convergence Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,637 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the third quarter worth about $2,682,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after buying an additional 20,712 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 23.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 312.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 23,404 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Boise Cascade

In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 11,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $1,546,263.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,596,564.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Boise Cascade Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $139.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $64.56 and a twelve month high of $154.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.00.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.60%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Featured Stories

