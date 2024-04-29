Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

Franklin Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of FRAF stock opened at $30.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Franklin Financial Services has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $133.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.42.

Franklin Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FRAF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.99 million during the quarter.

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits.

