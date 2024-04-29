iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,237 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.51.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

