Exelixis (EXEL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Exelixis to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $479.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.23 million. On average, analysts expect Exelixis to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $23.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.54. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $24.34.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $461,112.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,229.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $461,112.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,229.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 47,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $1,008,579.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,255,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EXEL

About Exelixis

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.