MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

MiX Telematics Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE MIXT opened at $14.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $39.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.02 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 3.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MiX Telematics Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.0603 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Institutional Trading of MiX Telematics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,753,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,757,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 9.2% during the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 535,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

