Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) PT Raised to $13.00

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Sleep Number

Sleep Number Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average is $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $316.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.96. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $39.98.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.44. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $470.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.17 million. Equities analysts predict that Sleep Number will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sleep Number

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stadium Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,235,000 after acquiring an additional 678,001 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,896,000 after purchasing an additional 184,038 shares during the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 584,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,377,000 after purchasing an additional 34,672 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,836,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 588.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 239,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 205,015 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sleep Number Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.