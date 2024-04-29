Brinker International (EAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Brinker International has set its FY24 guidance at $3.45-$3.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 113.41% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, analysts expect Brinker International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $48.83 on Monday. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $51.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.69.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,086,610.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,045.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brinker International from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Brinker International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brinker International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.81.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

