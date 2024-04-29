Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 416.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 8.7% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth $244,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Foresight Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 23.8% during the third quarter. Foresight Global Investors Inc. now owns 26,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCJ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

NYSE CCJ opened at $50.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 83.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.43 and a 200 day moving average of $44.02. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

