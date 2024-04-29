Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,500 shares, a growth of 57.4% from the March 31st total of 205,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 194,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $255.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.25.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CW. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 18.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.
Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE CW opened at $254.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.90. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $157.72 and a one year high of $261.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.13.
Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 8.70%.
About Curtiss-Wright
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
