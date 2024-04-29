Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,500 shares, a growth of 57.4% from the March 31st total of 205,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 194,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $255.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Curtiss-Wright news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $657,077.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,451 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,512. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CW. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 18.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE CW opened at $254.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.90. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $157.72 and a one year high of $261.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

