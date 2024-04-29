1,875 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Bought by Stonebrook Private Inc.

Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 29,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 26,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,769 shares of company stock worth $11,508,906. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $343.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $171.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.19. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.44 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.88.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

